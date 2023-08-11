Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.24. 4,777,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.04. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

