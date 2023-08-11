Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $238.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

