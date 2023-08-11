Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. HSBC reduced their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,880. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

