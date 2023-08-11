Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.96.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $526.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $733,757.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $6,436,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

