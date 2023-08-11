Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

TFIN stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. 73,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,342. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,262.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $462,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,142 shares of company stock worth $98,611 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,136,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,428,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

