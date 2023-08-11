True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Head to Head Contrast

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get True Drinks alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 247.61 -$3.88 million $0.01 9.71 Bon Natural Life $29.91 million 0.18 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for True Drinks and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats True Drinks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

(Get Free Report)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Free Report)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.