Truist Financial Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $7.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLPX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OLPX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 3,672,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.32. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $18,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 956,724.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 3,501,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 142.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.