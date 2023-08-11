Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.37. 2,473,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

