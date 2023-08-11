Unigestion Holding SA Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $237,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.3% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,307,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,999,000 after acquiring an additional 522,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. 1,333,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,120. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

