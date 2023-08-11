Unigestion Holding SA Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,273 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 55,665 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HP were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. 4,356,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,332. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

