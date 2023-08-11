Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,880 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 202,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.