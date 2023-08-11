Unigestion Holding SA Sells 13,152 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,963,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,746. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.7851 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

