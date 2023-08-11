Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,070 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.4% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.03. 3,103,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The company has a market cap of $332.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

