United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,038,000 after buying an additional 3,126,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

