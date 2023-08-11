United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,419,000 after purchasing an additional 666,737 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,657. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

