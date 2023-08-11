United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $190.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.