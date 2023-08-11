United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
