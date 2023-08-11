UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06, Zacks reports. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 129.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. UpHealth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

UpHealth Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 73,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.75. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UpHealth in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

Further Reading

