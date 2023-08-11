V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VVX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 90,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,097. V2X has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $28,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $15,080,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

