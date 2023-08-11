Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 72.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

