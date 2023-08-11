Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
