Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $6.30 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 2.5% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 1.5 %

Moderna stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,755 shares of company stock worth $44,024,083. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.