Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 7,613,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

