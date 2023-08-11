Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 8,667,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

