Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $183,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 3,131,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,089. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

