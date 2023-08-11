Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.93% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $97,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

