Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VCSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,460. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
