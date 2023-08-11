Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VCSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,460. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

