Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,706. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

