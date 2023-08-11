Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. 2,219,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

