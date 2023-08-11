Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $287,665.06

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $287,665.06 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.43 or 0.00779990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00533531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00059922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00123097 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,388,660 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

