Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Vertex by 196.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
VERX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.77.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
