Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,544 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 19,023,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,115,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

