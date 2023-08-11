Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,544 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:VZ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 19,023,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,115,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.