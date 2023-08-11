Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 160 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $305.74. 14,301,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,589,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $786.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

