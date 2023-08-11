Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,843,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16. The company has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

