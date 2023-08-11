Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

CVX traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.83. 8,643,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

