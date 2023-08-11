Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 1,705,699 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

