Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 452,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

