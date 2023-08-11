Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.