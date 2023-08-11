Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,371 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.20. 5,442,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.79.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.