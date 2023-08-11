VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,240,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,402,000 after buying an additional 703,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,676,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,261,000 after buying an additional 149,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period.

Shares of UITB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,670. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.1256 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

