Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.11.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,783. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

