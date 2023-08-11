Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,238 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Visa worth $893,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

