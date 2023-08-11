Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,354 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 10.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.22% of Visa worth $943,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.