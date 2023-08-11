Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,354 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 10.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.22% of Visa worth $943,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
