Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.24. 4,777,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,337. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

