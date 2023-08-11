VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stephens

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 1,155,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.