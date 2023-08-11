Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

