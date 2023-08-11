W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $713.57. The company had a trading volume of 130,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,541. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.79.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

