Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

WMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $431.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.85.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

