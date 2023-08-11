Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $39,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $601,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,562,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,778,514. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

