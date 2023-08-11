Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 1,879,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.