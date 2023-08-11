Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,494,000,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.44.

WSO traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.01. 169,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,693. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

